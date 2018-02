Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kvaerner Asa:

* REG-KVÆRNER ASA: JAN ARVE HAUGAN LEAVES AS KVAERNER CEO, TAKES OVER AS HEAD OF AKER ENERGY

* ‍IDAR EIKREM, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN KVAERNER, IS APPOINTED INTERIM CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)