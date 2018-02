Feb 16 (Reuters) - Anima Holding:

* THE CEO OF ITALIAN STATE LENDER CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI DENIES CATEGORICALLY HE HAS BEEN CONTACTED TO BECOME ANIMA HOLDING‘S CEO

* MEDIA REPORT ON THIS ARE “GROUNDLESS”, CDP‘S FABIO GALLIA SAID IN A STATEMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)