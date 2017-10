Oct 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc

* Sanjeev Chadha, CEO of PepsiCo’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa division, is taking a short term medical leave from Pepsico​

* Says Mike Spanos, president and CEO of PepsiCo Greater China region, will lead AMENA division on interim basis​ - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2yi3gQJ) Further company coverage: