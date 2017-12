Dec 19 (Reuters) - AUTO PARTNER SA:

* ALEKSANDER GORECKI, CEO, SELLS 12 MILLION OF CO SHARES REPRESENTING 9.27 PERCENT OF CO VOTES

* ALEKSANDER GORECKI SELLS 12 MILLION OF CO SHARES AT 4.7 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* KATARZYNA GORECKA HAS DECIDED NOT TO SELL CO SHARES

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE CHANGED THEIR DECISION, WHAT FOLLOWS THE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM DEC. 18 TO LAUNCH AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD FOR THE SALE OF 12 MILLION OF CO SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)