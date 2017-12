BRIEF-CEO Vincent McMahon Sold 3.3 Mln Class A Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment

Dec 21 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SAYS CHAIRMAN AND CEO VINCENT MCMAHON SOLD 3.3 MILLION CLASS A SHARES IN BLOCK TRADE - SEC FILING

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SAYS SHARES SOLD BY MCMAHON REPRESENT ABOUT 4.3% OF CO‘S TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CLASS A & CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT - MCMAHON EXECUTED SALE OF SHARES PRIMARILY TO FUND SEPARATE ENTITY, ALPHA ENTERTAINMENT LLC

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT - MCMAHON INFORMED CO HE INTENDS TO CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO “FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE”

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT - MCMAHON NOW BENEFICIALLY OWNS SHARES OF CO'S CLASS B STOCK REPRESENTING ABOUT 41.8% OF CO'S TOTAL SHARES OF STOCK