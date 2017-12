Dec 4 (Reuters) - CEOTRONICS AG:

* H1 SALES APPROX. EUR 9.6 MILLION (- 6.3%)

* H1 ORDER INTAKE APPROX. EUR 9.7 MILLION (- 16.8%)

* H1 ORDER BACKLOG APPROX. EUR 5.9 MILLION (-11.1%)

* WE SHOULD BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE OUR REVENUE AND EARNINGS TARGETS FOR FY 2017/2018‍​