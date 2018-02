Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cera Sanitaryware Ltd:

* CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL TO INCREASE UPTO 44 PERCENT IN CERA SANITARYWARE TRADING LLC, DUBAI BY INVESTMENT OF AED 133,000

* CO'S SHARE CAPITAL TO INCREASE UPTO 95 PERCENT IN CERA SANITARYWARE LTD FZC BY ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT OF AED-10,800