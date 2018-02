Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management Lp:

* CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AFFILIATE TO ACQUIRE CYANCO

* CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP - ‍AFFILIATE TO ACQUIRE CYANCO HOLDING CORP. FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P​