2 months ago
BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
June 14, 2017 / 7:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management Lp :

* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus

* Cerberus capital management says Orion is now sole shareholder of Sotogrande Luxco, owning about 99 percent of Sotogrande SA

* Says it is envisaged that sotogrande luxco will launch a delisting takeover bid over the sotogrande shares

* Says transaction marks the beginning of the second phase of Sotogrande SA's redevelopment and repositioning plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

