Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor acquires TRX Pharmaceuticals

* Cerecor Inc - ‍Under terms of transactions, Cerecor will make an initial payment of $23 million for purchase of TRX​

* Cerecor Inc - ‍Transactions have been unanimously approved by Cerecor board of directors​