* Cerecor Inc announces retirement of Dr. Uli Hacksell as president and chief executive officer

* Cerecor Inc says John Kaiser, chief business officer of Cerecor, has been appointed interim chief executive officer

* Cerecor Inc says board of directors has initiated a search for a permanent chief executive officer

* Cerecor Inc says Hacksell will stay on as chairman of Cerecor's board