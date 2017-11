Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc:

* Cerecor Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* As of Sept 30, cash and cash equivalents were $24.0 million, escrowed cash receivable was $3.75 million and current liabilities were $4.8 million​

* Expect existing cash and cash equivalents, initial proceeds from Janssen sale will fund operating expenditures through at least 2018​