Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cerenis Therapeutics Holding Sa :

* SOLID CASH POSITION OF €16.3 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 ‍​

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULTS OF TANGO STUDY SHOULD NOW BE OBTAINED IN Q4 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2nzuef5 Further company coverage: