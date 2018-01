Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp:

* CERNER CORPORATION NAMES BRENT SHAFER CEO, CHAIRMAN

* CERNER CORP - APPOINTED BRENT SHAFER AS ITS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1

* CERNER CORP - CLIFF ILLIG, WHO HAS SERVED AS INTERIM CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL RESUME HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1

* CERNER CORP - PREVIOUSLY CEO OF PHILIPS NORTH AMERICA, SHAFER OVERSAW LARGEST MARKET OF PHILIPS