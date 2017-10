BRIEF-Cerner reports Q3 adj earnings $0.61/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp

* Cerner reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.62

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $1.276 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.52 to $2.68

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cerner Corp sees ‍Q4 2017 bookings between $1.750 billion and $2.000 billion​