Nov 1 (Reuters) - Block trade - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc :

* BLOCK TRADE - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS AND CERBERUS TO SELL ABOUT 49.3 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC ‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKBUILDING FOR THE TRANSACTION WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS MORGAN STANLEY IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION