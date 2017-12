BRIEF-Certain Banking Institutions File Motion For Appointment Of Observers To Oversee Eurocom's Operations

Dec 20 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - EUROCOM INFORMED CO ON DEC 20, SEVERAL BANKING INSTITUTIONS, ACTING AS CREDITORS FILED A MOTION WITH THE COURT IN ISRAEL

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD SAYS FILED A MOTION WITH THE COURT IN ISRAEL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF OBSERVERS TO OVERSEE THE OPERATION OF EUROCOM - SEC FILING

* B COMMUNICATIONS-ALONG WITH MOTION TO OVERSEE OPERATION OF EUROCOM, CREDITORS FILED MOTION TO INITIATE LIQUIDATION PROCESS BUT WITHOUT FURTHER RELIEF

* B COMMUNICATIONS - AS PART OF MOTION, CREDITORS SOUGHT ACCESS TO EUROCOM’S INFORMATION & AUTHORITY TO INITIATE LEGAL ACTIONS TO PROTECT INTERESTS

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - MOTION CLARIFIED THAT THE REQUESTED AUTHORITY OF THE CREDITORS WILL NOT SUPERSEDE THE AUTHORITY OF EUROCOM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* B COMMUNICATIONS - AS PART OF EUROCOM’S INITIAL RESPONSE TO MOTION, EUROCOM STATED IT WOULD AGREE TO APPOINTMENT OF REQUESTED OBSERVERS

* B COMMUNICATIONS - EUROCOM STATED APPOINTMENT OF OBSERVERS WILL NOT AFFECT THE CONTROL PERMITS IN BEZEQ AND SPACECOM COMMUNICATIONS Source text : (bit.ly/2CMXXY7) Further company coverage: