BRIEF-Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp
* Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for the full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio in Italy
* Says kedrion Biopharma will have right to distribute INTERCEPT red blood cells following CE mark approval