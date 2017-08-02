FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cerus enters into $40 mln amended growth capital agreement
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cerus enters into $40 mln amended growth capital agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp

* Cerus enters into $40 million amended growth capital agreement

* Cerus Corp - it has entered into a $40 million amended growth capital credit facility with oxford finance llc

* Cerus Corp - under amended facility, cerus received an immediate $30 million loan at closing on july 31, 2017

* Cerus Corp - has option to draw another $10 million subject to achieving a specified revenue milestone

* Cerus Corp - a portion of proceeds from initial $30 million loan were used to repay outstanding term loans of about $17.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

