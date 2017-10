Oct 5 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp

* Cerus announces first Biologics License Application approval for U.S. blood center customer

* Cerus Corp says it can ‍now offer intercept treated blood components not just in Rhode Island but throughout Southern New England ​

* Cerus Corp - ‍Rhode Island Blood Center received FDA approval on application requesting allowance for interstate distribution of ‍intercept treated blood components​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: