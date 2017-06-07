FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution supply
#Regulatory News
June 7, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution supply

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution (pas) supply

* Cerus Corp - expected Fresenius Kabi pas shortage could be less disruptive to blood center production of intercept platelets than initially anticipated

* Cerus Corp - "cautiously optimistic that a future supply shortage for our customers has been mitigated by FDA decision"

* Cerus - expectation follows decision by FDA to review a recent submission by Fresenius Kabi as a changes being effected in 30 days (cbe-30) supplement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

