Jan 26 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab:

* CEVIAN CAPITAL COMPLETES THE DIVESTMENT OF ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN AB VOLVO

* Nomura and Barclays have committed to sell the AB Volvo shares to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, following the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

* The divestment comprises 88.47 million A-shares and 78.77 million B-shares, corresponding to 8.2 per cent of the capital and 15.6 per cent of the votes (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)