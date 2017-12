Dec 22 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc:

* CF INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TENDER OFFER FOR 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC - PRICING TERMS OF TENDER OFFER BY UNIT TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $200 MILLION OF CFI‘S 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JANUARY 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: