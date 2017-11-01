FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CF Industries Reports third quarter net loss of $87 mln
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Editor's Picks
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:59 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-CF Industries Reports third quarter net loss of $87 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter net loss of $87 million and EBITDA of $139 million; adjusted net loss of $90 million and adjusted EBITDA of $134 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.39

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Q3 sales $870 million versus I/B/E/S view $730 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CF Industries Holdings Inc - ‍new capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be approximately $375 million​

* CF Industries Holdings Inc - ‍company to redeem senior notes due May 2018 on December 1, 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.