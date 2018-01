Jan 4 (Reuters) - CENTRUM FINANSOWE BANKU BPS SA:

* INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY ALTUS TFI ACQUIRE 78.33 PERCENT STAKE IN CO ON DEC. 29

* KRZYSZTOF ROZKO ACQUIRES 16.14 PERCENT STAKE IN CO VIA PURCHASE OF 1.4 MILLION OF CO SHARES ON DEC. 29

* CONSEQUENTLY, INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY ALTUS TFI REDUCE STAKE IN CO TO 62.18 PERCENT FROM 78.33 PERCENT STAKE ON DEC. 29 VIA SALE OF 1.4 MILLION OF CO SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)