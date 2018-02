Feb 13 (Reuters) - CENTRUM FINANSOWE BANKU BPS SA:

* SIGNS DEAL ON ASSIGNMENT OF DEBT OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF AROUND PLN 577 MILLION

* SIGNS DEAL WITH CLOSED INVESTMENT FUND

* TO PAY FOR DEAL SUCCESSIVELY, FINAL DATE OF PAYMENT SET FOR SEPT. 30, 2018