Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will pay a $600,000 civil penalty to settle charges of “engaging in multiple acts of spoofing in a variety of futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, including futures contracts based on United States treasury notes and Eurodollars” -statement (Reporting by Susan Heavey)