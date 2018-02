Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cg Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :

* SAYS UNITS EXECUTED AGREEMENT WITH GANZ VIILLAMOSSAGI ZRT AND ALESTER HOLDINGS

* SAYS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CO'S UNIT CG ELECTRIC SYSTEMS HUNGARY ZRT; DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 31 MARCH Source text -bit.ly/2sqzhE7 Further company coverage: