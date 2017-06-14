FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CGG begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 14, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CGG begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - CGG SA:

* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure

* CGG - commences sauvegarde proceeding for parent company in france and pre-arranged chapter 11 for certain material subsidiaries in U.S.

* CGG says under terms of proposed restructuring agreements, upon emergence, approximately $1.95 billion in debt will be eliminated from CGG'S balance sheet

* CGG - CGG and certain of its financial creditors entered into a lock-up agreement on June 13, 2017

* CGG says expects that normal day-to-day operations will continue during french sauvegarde and U.S. Chapter 11 and chapter 15 processes

* CGG - under lock-up agreement, parties committed to support and to take all steps and actions necessary to implement and consummate restructuring plan

* CGG says intends to make timely payment to vendors in normal course for all goods and services provided after June 14

* CGG - lock-up agreement signed by ad hoc committee of secured lenders, holding collectively about 53.8pct of aggregate amount of group's secured debt

* CGG - lock-up agreement signed by ad hoc committee of senior noteholders holding about 52.4pct of aggregate principal amount of co's senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.