Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc:

* CGI ANNOUNCES INTENT TO REPURCHASE 3,230,450 SHARES

* CGI GROUP INC - ‍INTENDED REPURCHASE REPRESENTS A $231.4 MILLION TRANSACTION BY CGI​

* CGI GROUP - ‍INTENDS TO ENTER PRIVATE AGREEMENT WITH SERGE GODIN TO BUY FOR CANCELLATION 3.2 CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES INDIRECTLY HELD BY HIM​

* CGI GROUP INC - ‍WILL FUND REPURCHASE FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* CGI GROUP INC - ‍SHARE REPURCHASE EXPECTED TO BE ENTERED INTO ON FEB 26​