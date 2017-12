Dec 18 (Reuters) - CGX Energy Inc:

* CGX ENERGY INC - RENEGOTIATED ITS WORK COMMITMENTS FOR DEMERARA, CORENTYNE AND BERBICE PETROLEUM PROSPECTING LICENSES WITH GOVERNMENT OF GUYANA

* CGX ENERGY INC - ‍AS PART OF RENEGOTIATION, CO AGREED TO RELINQUISH 25% OF ACREAGE OF CORENTYNE AND DEMERARA BLOCKS TO GOVERNMENT OF GUYANA​