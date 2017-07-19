FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide Qtrly earnings per share $0.78

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 12.4 percent to $3.71 billion

* C.H. Robinson reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.78

* Qtrly total revenues up 12.4 percent to $3.71 billion from $3.3 billion

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc - ‍"our results were significantly impacted by truckload margin compression" in quarter​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

