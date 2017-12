Dec 5 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies:

* PIPER JAFFRAY APPOINTS NEW CEO AND PRESIDENT

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES - ‍CHAD ABRAHAM NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PIPER JAFFRAY​

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES - ‍DEB SCHONEMAN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT​

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES- ANDREW DUFF REMAINS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES- ANDREW DUFF WILL RETIRE AS CEO; TRANSITION EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: