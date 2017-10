Sept 30(Reuters) - Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd

* Says co’s Xinjiang-based wholly owned unit plans to take out loans of 180 million yuan in total from a Xinjiang-based investment management firm

* Says unit plans to take out loans of 310 million yuan in total from a Xinjiang-based urban construction investment operation firm

* Says loans will be used for working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EPg77Q; goo.gl/9jBTSE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)