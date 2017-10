BRIEF-Champions Biotechnology reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Champions Biotechnology Inc

* Champions Oncology reports record quarterly revenue of $5 million

* Q1 revenue rose 37.1 percent to $5.0 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up at least 20 percent

* Champions Biotechnology Inc - reiterated expectations for fiscal year 2018 revenue growth of at least 20 pct over fiscal year 2017

* Champions Biotechnology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Champions Biotechnology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Champions Biotechnology Inc qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.01