BRIEF-Changfeng introduces strategic partner for Pingxiang Project
November 23, 2017 / 2:46 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Changfeng introduces strategic partner for Pingxiang Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc

* Changfeng energy - co’s unit, ‍hunan zhongyou gas, enter into equity restructuring agreement with xin‘ao gas development, xin‘ao gas (china) investment​

* Changfeng energy - as per ‍agreement, post equity restructuring completion, capital of pingxiang changfeng gas will increase from rmb 20 million to rmb 80 million

* Changfeng energy-‍as per agreement, post equity restructuring completion, pingxiang changfeng gas will repay outstanding loan of rmb 46.8 million owed to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

