Oct 25(Reuters) - Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma Co Ltd

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 179.6 million yuan to 269.4 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 224.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jg9cGB

