Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chanticleer Holdings Inc:

* CHANTICLEER HOLDINGS INC - ‍LAUNCHED ONLINE ORDERING AT ALL TWELVE OF ITS LITTLE BIG BURGER LOCATIONS​

* CHANTICLEER HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXPANDED STORES HOURS IN THREE LITTLE BIG BURGER LOCATIONS IN PORTLAND, OREGON OFFERING A NEW BREAKFAST MENU​