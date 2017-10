Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - qtrly revenue increased 0.1% to $10.77 million from $10.75 million; qtrly loss per share $0.58

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says "‍remain on track to open 8-12 new company and franchise stores this year​" - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2wKf0I4) Further company coverage: