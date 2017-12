Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chapmans Ltd:

* ‍INVESTS IN REFFIND THROUGH $1M INVESTMENT​

* ‍INVESTMENT CONSISTS OF $1 MILLION PARTICIPATION IN REFFIND‘S RECENT PLACEMENT AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $0.0243 PER SHARE​

* POST ACQUISITION, CO‘S SHARES ‍ REPRESENT A 9.33 PERCENT STAKE IN REFFIND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: