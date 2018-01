BRIEF-Chapter IV Investors Sends Letter To Board Of Antero Resources Corp

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS SENDS LETTER TO BOARD OF ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS - ENCOURAGE ANTERO RESOURCES’ BOARD TO SIMPLIFY ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE FROM 3 TO 2 ENTITIES

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS-ENCOURAGING ANTERO‘S BOARD TO SIMPLIFY STRUCTURE FROM 3 ENTITIES INCLUDING ANTERO, ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS-ENCOURAGING ANTERO‘S BOARD TO SIMPLIFY STRUCTURE TO 2-ENTITY (UPSTREAM AND MIDSTREAM) STRUCTURE IN 2018 WITH GP-IDR BEING ELIMINATED​

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS-CHAPTER IV AND ITS AFFILIATES CURRENTLY OWN NO SECURITIES OF ANTERO RESOURCES, ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP LP​

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS-ENCOURAGE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF ANTERO TO FORM COMMITTEE, ENGAGE INDEPENDENT INVESTMENT BANKERS TO ADVISE ON “RIGHT STRUCTURE”​

* CHAPTER IV INVESTORS SAYS ANTERO RESOURCES COULD LOOK AT A 2019-2020 STOCK-FOR-STOCK BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH RANGE RESOURCES/ EQT/EQT'S E&P DIVISION​‍​