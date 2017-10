Sept 15 (Reuters) - CHARACTER GROUP PLC:

* SAYS FROM SEPT 15, KIRAN SHAH, JOINT MD OF GROUP WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITIES OF GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

* DIRECTORS RESOLVED THAT, BECAUSE OF A LOSS OF CONFIDENCE IN HIM BY SENIOR EXECUTIVE TEAM, MARK DOWDING‘S CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT WITH GROUP HAS BEEN TERMINATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)