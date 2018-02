Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cra International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $97 MILLION

* EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $20 MILLION

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS RELATIVE TO FISCAL 2017, CRA EXPECTS REVENUE IN RANGE OF $380 MILLION TO $392 MILLION​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70