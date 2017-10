BRIEF-CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES REPORTS Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CRA International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 11.8 PERCENT TO $91.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $360 MILLION TO $370 MILLION

* ‍CRA INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 21%​

* ‍EXPECT TO BE IN UPPER HALF OF OUR FISCAL 2017 NON-GAAP REVENUE RANGE OF $360 MILLION TO $370 MILLION​

* REAFFIRM 2017 GUIDANCE FOR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN RANGE OF 15.8% TO 16.6%​

* ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF ITS $125 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR ANOTHER FIVE YEARS​

‍THIRD-QUARTER FISCAL 2017 UTILIZATION WAS 74 PERCENT AS QUARTER-END HEADCOUNT INCREASED BY 98, OR 18.1 PERCENT, YEAR OVER YEAR​