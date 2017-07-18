FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp Q2 earnings per common share $0.39​
July 18, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp Q2 earnings per common share $0.39​

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $575 million, up 27%

* Quarterly revenue rose 17 percent to $2.1 billion

* Charles Schwab Corp - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per common share $.39​

* Charles Schwab Corp Q2 net revenue $ 2,130 million versus $1,828 million

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $8.0 billion, down 25% year-over-year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for the quarter totaled approximately 232,000, up 36% year-over-year

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $12.6 billion, up 48% year-over-year​

* Charles Schwab Corp - at Q2-end, total client assets were $ 3,040.6​ billion versus $2,922.5 billion at q1-end

* Q2 revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp - at Q2-end, active brokerage accounts were ‍10.5 million versus 10.3 million at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

