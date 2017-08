BRIEF-Charles Taylor's unit buy 3 criterion businesses

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

* UNIT BOUGHT CRITERION ADJUSTERS, CRITERION SURVEYORS, CRITERION CLAIMS MANAGEMENT FOR A MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION OF £13.1 MILLION

* CHARLES TAYLOR PAID £5.3 MILLION IN CASH ON COMPLETION TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY OF THREE CRITERION BUSINESSES

* £1.0 MILLION PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS TO REFLECT NET CASH POSITION OF COMPANY, TO ENABLE THEM TO SETTLE DIRECTORS' LOANS OWING TO CRITERION

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO REVENUE, PROFITS AND EARNINGS IN YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: