Sept 13 (Reuters) - CHARLES VOEGELE HOLDING AG:

* ‍CANCELLATION OF PUBLICLY HELD CHARLES VÖGELE SHARES AND DELISTING FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OF 21 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍HOLDER OF CANCELLED SHARES WILL BE PAID A CASH COMPENSATION IN AMOUNT OF CHF 6.38 FOR EACH CANCELLED SHARE​