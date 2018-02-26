FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 8:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Charm Care announces new share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - Charm Care Corp

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 1,969.28 yen per share through public offering, to raise 856.6 million yen in total

* Says subscription period from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28 and payment date on March 8 for the offering

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 1,969.28 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 128 million yen in total

* Says the subscription date on March 27 and payment date on March 28 for the private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6YQAGs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

