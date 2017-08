June 30 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* CPF Europe S.A. And Peter Paulsen Import-Export GmbH & co. Handels KG entered into share purchase and cooperation agreement

* Deal for total consideration of about 466 million baht

* Agreement to acquire 95.00% of the total issued shares of Paulsen Food GmbH