BRIEF-Charter Communications prices $1.5 bln senior unsecured notes

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes

* ‍$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028​

* Charter Communications Inc says notes consist of ‍$500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2023​

* Charter Communications Inc-‍2023 notes to bear interest at rate of 4.000% per annum and to be issued at price of 100.000% of aggregate principal amount​

* Charter Communications Inc-‍2028 notes to bear interest at rate of 5.000% per annum and to be issued at price of 98.500% of aggregate principal amount​